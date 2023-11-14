Faithful dog survives 10 weeks, stays with owner who died of hypothermia in Colorado mountains

A tiny Jack Russell terrier survived in the Colorado mountains for more than 10 weeks after her owner died of hypothermia. Richard Moore of Pagosa Springs, Colorado and his 12-pound dog Finney had set out to climb Blackhead Peak on Aug. 19, but never returned. A days-long search of the area between Moore’s car and the peak was unsuccessful. When a hunter came upon Moore’s body in the San Juan Mountains on Oct. 30, Finney was still there, despite being down to just 6 pounds. After a bath and a checkup by a veterinarian, Finney is back with Moore’s family.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.