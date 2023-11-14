Donald Trump’s lawyers focus on outside accountants who prepared his financial statements

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s lawyers are digging into an outside accounting firm’s role in preparing financial statements at the heart of New York Attorney General Letitia James’ lawsuit. On Tuesday, they upped the blame with expert testimony from a former federal financial regulator. Jason Flemmons testified on the second day of the defense’s case at the civil fraud trial that threatens the former president’s real estate empire. Trump’s lawyers are seeking to refute the state’s claims that the 2024 Republican front-runner, his company and top executives manipulated the value of his assets to make him look wealthier and his properties more successful than they actually were.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.