A day after Britain’s prime minister fired her, Suella Braverman accuses him of being a weak leader
By JILL LAWLESS
Associated Press
LONDON (AP) — Former British Home Secretary Suella Braverman has lashed out at Prime Minister Rishi Sunak a day after he fired her. She calls his approach “uncertain, weak” and a betrayal of his promises. The attack came in a resignation letter she published on Tuesday. Sunak sacked Braverman after she made a series of intemperate statements that deviated from the government line. As home secretary, Braverman championed the government’s stalled plan to send some asylum-seekers on a one-way trip to Rwanda. The U.K. Supreme Court is due to rule Wednesday on whether the policy is legal.