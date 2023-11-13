Mexican LGBTQ+ figure found dead at home after receiving death threats

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The first openly nonbinary person to assume a judicial position in Mexico has been found dead in their home in the central Mexican city of Aguascalientes. The Aguascalientes state prosecutor’s office confirmed Monday that Jesús Ociel Baena was found dead next to another person, who local media and LGBTQ+ rights groups identified as their partner. State prosecutor Jesús Figueroa Ortega said in a news conference that the victims displayed injuries apparently caused by a knife or some other sharp object. Baena was among the most visible LGBTQ+ figures in a country where queer communities are often violently targeted, and had already received death threats because of their identity.

