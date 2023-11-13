Math teacher who became powerful Haitian gang leader has been killed, former mayor says

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A former mayor says that a powerful and feared gang leader in Haiti who was once a math and physics teacher was killed in a neighborhood within a sprawling seaside slum that he controlled for years. Former mayor Esaïe Beauchard told Radio Galaxie FM Monday that Iskar Andrice died in the Belekou community he ruled within the Cite Soleil slum. It wasn’t immediately clear what day Andrice died. A U.N. report noted that Andrice’s gang was involved in murder, robbery, extortion, rape and the hijacking of goods and trucks. Andrice later joined forces with the G9 Family and Allies alliance, Haiti’s biggest and most powerful gang group.

