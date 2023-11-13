Jury in Breonna Taylor federal civil rights trial opens deliberations in case of ex-officer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — A jury has begun deliberating at the federal trial of a former Louisville police officer accused of violating Breonna Taylor’s civil rights. Prosecutors say ex-officer Brett Hankison opened fire on the 26-year-old Black woman’s apartment the night she was killed during a botched raid in 2020. Hankison was one of four former officers charged with civil rights violations, accused of endangering Taylor and others. A prosecutor said in closing arguments that Hankison “sent bullets flying” the night of Taylor’s death. None of the shots Hankison fired struck anyone and his lawyer said he was just trying to protect himself and other officers. Jurors deliberated about an hour Monday and plan to resume Tuesday.

By BRUCE SCHREINER and DYLAN LOVAN Associated Press

