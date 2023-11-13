Jill Biden tells National Student Poets that poetry feeds a hungry human spirit

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jill Biden has paid tribute to the power of poetry while honoring the 2023 class of National Student Poets. Each of the five student poets represents a different region of the United States. Each one read from their work during a White House event in front of classmates tuning in remotely from their respective hometowns and proud parents in the audience. Jill Biden says poetry is food for the human spirit when it hungers for more. The first lady says poetry has been a refuge for her at times when she can’t describe her feelings for herself.

