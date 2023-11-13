Chicago firefighter dies after falling through light shaft while battling blaze

CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a Chicago firefighter has died from injuries he suffered when he fell through a light shaft at a burning building. Fire Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt says 39-year-old Andrew Price died Monday after being injured while battling a fire at a four-story building in the Lincoln Park neighborhood that began about 6 a.m. She says Price was on the roof opening up holes for ventilation when he fell through a light shaft. She says fellow firefighters needed to breach a wall to reach Price, who died at a hospital. He was the fourth Chicago firefighter to die in the line of duty this year.

