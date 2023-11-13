2 more endangered Florida panthers struck and killed by vehicles, wildlife officials say

IMMOKALEE, Fla. (AP) — Wildlife officials say two endangered Florida panthers have been struck and killed by vehicles. They say a 4-year-old male panther’s remains were found Sunday in northern Collier County, and a 3-year-old male panther was found dead the same day in northern Hendry County. All 12 known panther deaths this year were caused by vehicle collisions, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Florida panthers once roamed the entire Southeast, but their habitat now is mostly confined to a small region of Florida along the Gulf of Mexico. Up to 230 Florida panthers remain in the wild.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.