What to stream this week: Dolly Parton rocks out, ‘The Crown’ returns, ‘Rustin’ creates a march

This week’s new entertainment releases include an album of rock songs by Dolly Parton, the first half of the final season of “The Crown” returns to Netflix and three dudes from “Saturday Night Live” get their first feature-film shot. The next season of “NCIS” has been delayed due to the actors’ strike but fans can get their fix with the franchise’s first international spin-off, “NCIS: Sydney,” while Sarah Lancashire returns as beloved home cook Julia Child for season two of the Max series “Julia.” And a powerhouse performance by Colman Domingo fuels the Netflix drama “Rustin,” about the civil rights pioneer and March on Washington architect Bayard Rustin.

By The Associated Press

