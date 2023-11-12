Over 30 workers are trapped after a portion of a tunnel under construction collapses in India

LUCKNOW, India (AP) — Officials say a part of an under-construction road tunnel in a mountainous north Indian state popular with tourists has collapsed after a landslide, trapping more than 30 workers. Manohar Tamta, an Uttarakhand state relief official, said rescue work is in progress and oxygen is being pumped into the collapsed section of the tunnel through a pipe to help workers breathe. The Uttarakhand state dotted with Hindu temples witnesses a huge flow of pilgrims and tourists every year. It has expanded over the years with the massive construction of buildings and roadways. The Chardham road is a flagship federal government project connecting various Hindu pilgrimage sites.

