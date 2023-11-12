Anti-mining protesters in Panama say road blockades will be suspended for 12 hours on Monday

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Indigenous anti-mining protesters that have paralyzed Panama’s key roadways for weeks say they will temporarily suspend blockades for 12 hours Monday as a show of good faith to citizens affected by the demonstrations. The leader of one group says roads will be opened from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., at least in northern Panama, to allow people to access fuel and food, after shortages in many regions caused by the blockades. He says the protests will resume in full force after the 12-hour suspension. Demonstrators are demanding the Panamanian government annul a contract allowing the Canadian mining company First Quantum Minerals to continue operating an open-pit copper mine in a richly biodiverse jungle.

