Sen. Manchin is the last in a line of formidable West Virginia Democrats who promoted coal interests

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Joe Manchin’s impending departure from the Senate marks the end of an era for powerful West Virginia Democrats who wielded considerable power as advocates for the state’s coal interests. His decision not to seek reelection in 2024 is the latest sign of the party’s steady decline in the state that often has paralleled the demise of Appalachian coal. All along, Manchin has worked to cast himself as the reasonable man in the middle. But as national Democrats moved away from fossil fuels in an effort to combat climate change, Manchin struggled to find middle ground that would keep him politically viable back home.

BY LEAH WILLINGHAM and JOHN RABY Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.