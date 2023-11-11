Saints receiver Michael Thomas arrested after confrontation with construction worker

KENNER, La. (AP) — Police say New Orleans Saints receiver Michael Thomas is facing simple battery and criminal mischief charges following a confrontation with a construction worker. Kenner police Capt. Mark McCormick says Thomas was arrested without incident Friday night and was released. A person familiar with the situation says Thomas is expected to play Sunday when the Saints visit the Minnesota Vikings. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team hasn’t disclosed Thomas’ status. Police say Thomas threatened a construction worker, threw a brick at his truck and knocked his phone from his hand after complaining about workers parking in front of his house.

