Polish nationalists hold Independence Day march in Warsaw after voters reject their worldview

WARSAW. Poland (AP) — Tens of thousands of people have marched through Warsaw in an event organized by nationalist groups as Poland celebrates its Independence Day holiday. Participants in the Independence March carried Poland’s white-and-red flag and some burned flares. While many patriotic events take place across the nation of 38 million, the yearly march has dominated all others in headlines because it has sometimes been marred by xenophobic slogans and violence. This year’s event was peaceful and came as nationalist forces have seen their worldview rejected by voters in an national election last month.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.