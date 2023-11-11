Pennsylvania man arrested in fire that killed more than two dozen horses at New York racetrack

NICHOLS, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities are investigating the deaths of more than two dozen racehorses in a barn fire at an upstate New York track that they believe was deliberately set. The state police say the horses were killed early Thursday after the barn where they were housed at the Tioga Downs Casino Resort complex in Nichols, near the Pennsylvania border, was set ablaze. A 32-year-old Athens, Pennsylvania, man was charged with arson, burglary and other counts. Authorities say someone who entered the barn to try to save horses suffered second-degree burns. An online fundraiser to aid those harmed by the fire had topped $120,000 by Saturday afternoon, far surpassing its $50,000 goal.

