Pakistani police cracking down on migrants are arresting Afghan women and children, activists claim

KARACHI, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistani activists say police are arresting Afghan women and children in southern Sindh province as part of a government crackdown on undocumented migrants. The policy mostly affects Afghans, who make up the majority of foreigners living in Pakistan, although authorities maintain they are targeting all who are in the country illegally. Police are launching midnight raids on homes and detaining whole families, according to activists. A local government official said he couldn’t comment on raids or deportations because he wasn’t in charge of them.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.