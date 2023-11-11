Myanmar military court sentences general ousted from ruling council to 5 years for corruption

BANGKOK (AP) — A military court in Myanmar has sentenced a general who until recently was a senior member of the country’s ruling council to five years in prison for abusing his authority and taking bribes. The state-run Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper said Lt. Gen. Soe Htut abused his rank and authority by directing subordinates to issue passports to companies at their request, accepted bribes and failed to ensure that financial rules and regulations were followed at the home affairs ministry. He is the latest in a series of senior officers to be jailed for corruption since the army seized power from the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi more than 2 1/2 years ago.

