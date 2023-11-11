How researchers, farmers and brewers want to safeguard beer against climate change

MOUNT ANGEL, Ore. (AP) — In the face of human-caused climate change impacting water access and weather patterns in the Willamette Valley — a region known for hops growing — farmers are using all the new strategies they can get to stay afloat and provide for large and small breweries alike. Climate change is anticipated to only further the challenges producers are already seeing in hops and barley. Researchers are working with growers to help counter the effects of more volatile weather systems with improved hop varieties and by adding winter barley to the mix.

By MELINA WALLING, AMANDA LOMAN and BROOKE HERBERT Associated Press

