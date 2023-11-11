Hezbollah says it is introducing new weapons in ongoing battles with Israeli troops

BEIRUT (AP) — The leader of Lebanon’s militant Hezbollah group says his fighters have introduced new weapons including a missile with a heavy warhead in the ongoing fighting along the Lebanon-Israel border. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said Saturday Hezbollah will keep using the tense frontier to pressure Israel. Nasrallah blasted the United States over the war in Gaza saying it is the only country that can stop Israel’s wide offensive on the Gaza Strip but doesn’t do so. Hezbollah and Israeli troops have been exchanging fire along the Lebanon-Israel border since Oct. 8, a day after the Palestinian militant Hamas group carried out a deadly attack in southern Israel.

