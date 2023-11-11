Biden says America’s veterans are ‘the steel spine of this nation’ as he pays tribute at Arlington

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden has marked Veterans Day with a visit to Arlington National Cemetery. The commander in chief said America’s veterans are “the steel spine of this nation” as he spoke at the Memorial Amphitheater. He recounted famous battles fought by U.S. troops and said those deployments of soldiers are “linked in a chain of honor that stretches back to our founding days.” Nov. 11 was once known as Armistice Day. It’s the anniversary of the armistice that ended World War I in 1918. The ceremony was personal for Biden and first lady Jill Biden. He spoke of his late son Beau, who served in the Delaware Army National Guard and deployed to Iraq in 2008 for a year.

