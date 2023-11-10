Oil companies attending climate talks have minimal green energy transition plans, AP analysis finds

Oil and gas companies have a large presence at international climate talks aimed at getting the world to sharply reduce emissions, which lead to climate change. The companies say they are part of the transition to green energy, and indeed have the capital and engineering prowess to help technologies like wind, solar and carbon capture further develop. But an Associated Press review of nearly 40 oil and gas companies that participated in last year’s climate talks, called COP27, cast doubts on any true commitment to energy transition. Most companies have minimal, if any, investment in green energies, and instead invest billions of dollars in traditional activities of exploration, extraction and refining of oil. Many of the same companies are expected to be at COP28.

By MARY KATHERINE WILDEMAN, PETER PRENGAMAN and DOUG GLASS Associated Press

