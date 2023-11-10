Israeli national team arrives in Kosovo for soccer game under tight security measures

PRISTINA, Kosovo (AP) — Israel’s national soccer team has arrived in Kosovo amid tight security measures at the airport ahead of a postponed European Championship qualifier. The team’s two buses were accompanied by several police vehicles and armed officers as it left the airport. There was also tight security at the hotel where the team was staying ahead of Sunday’s game. It is the first match Israel plays since the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas and the ongoing war in Gaza. It had originally been scheduled for Oct. 15. The Israeli soccer federation posted video social media showing players getting off the team bus on its way to the airport in Israel to take cover by the roadside, apparently amid nearby rocket fire.

