Body of South Dakota native who’s been missing for 30 years identified in Colorado

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — The body of a Sioux Falls, South Dakota, man who’s been missing for 30 years has been identified. KELO-TV on Thursday reported Jerry A. Mikkelson’s body was identified this week after being nameless since it was found in October 1987 in Colorado. The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado says the 24 year old was likely killed in Wyoming and brought to Colorado, where his body was dumped. He was identified through genetic testing and a titanium rod in his leg. The sheriff’s office says Mikkelson left Sioux Falls after graduating high school in 1981. A relative eventually reported him missing. But police didn’t investigate because he was an adult and they did not suspect foul play.

