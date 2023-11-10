A Belarusian dissident novelist’s father is jailed for two weeks for reposting an article

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A noted Belarusian dissident author says his father has been sentenced to two weeks in jail for reposting an article from an opposition website. Sasha Filipenko said on Facebook that his father was seized by police Thursday in a raid on his apartment and later “given 13 days for reposting some kind of article” from a website critical of the authoritarian government of President Alexander Lukashenko. Sasha Filipenko, who lives outside Belarus, is a popular novelist and one of the most prominent voices opposing Lukashenko, who has harshly cracked down on dissent and independent media since a wave of huge protests broke out in 2020.

