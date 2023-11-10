1.2 million chickens will be slaughtered at an Iowa farm where bird flu was found

An additional 1.2 million chickens will be slaughtered after bird flu was confirmed on an Iowa egg farm in the second massive case this week. It comes just days after nearly 1 million chickens were killed on a Minnesota egg farm. Iowa’s governor immediately declared a disaster to make sure the state can respond quickly. The ongoing outbreak began early last year and has led officials to kill nearly 63 million birds. Nearly all of those were killed last year. Far fewer cases have been found in 2023, allowing egg and poultry prices to ease. Officials say bird flu isn’t a significant threat to food safety or human health.

