Women’s prison in Mexico plagued by food poisoning and bad care is hit by a wave of 8 suicides

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A women’s prison in Mexico plagued by food poisoning and poor medical care has now hit by wave of 8 suicides in the last 4 1/2 months. The federal prisons bureau confirmed the suicides Thursday, and said it was taking steps to improve the situation. The office says it has changed prison managers and increased sports, cultural and handicraft activities for the prison’s approximately 1,000 inmates. But reports from earlier this year found that conditions were harsh at the prison, with inmates often served rotting food. The governmental National Human Rights Commission said 400 inmates suffered food poisoning in outbreaks in 2022.

