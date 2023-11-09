Virginia school system says ongoing claim of sex assaults on school grounds was fabricated

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) — Lawyers for Virginia’s largest school system say that allegations by a 7th grader who said she was repeatedly raped at her school more than a decade ago are a total fabrication. The onetime student, who is now 24, stands by her claims. The allegations first surfaced in 2011 and have been the subject of legal proceedings for more than a decade. They were also the basis for a 2014 settlement between Fairfax County schools and the U.S. Department of Education. Now, though, the school system’s lawyers say they uncovered Facebook posts between the then-12-year-old girl and a classmate that show she was a willing participant in a sexual relationship.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.