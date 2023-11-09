Puerto Rico declares flu epidemic as cases spike. 42 dead and more than 900 hospitalized since July

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Health officials in Puerto Rico have declared a flu epidemic. Health Secretary Carlos Mellado said Thursday that at least 25,900 cases have been reported since July, with 42 deaths and more than 900 hospitalizations on the island of 3.2 million people. Epidemiologist Melissa Marzán noted that officials have seen nearly six times more cases so far this year compared with the same period last year. Officials said those who are 0 to 19 years old have been most affected, with more than 13,600 cases reported in that population. A record 53,708 influenza cases were reported in 2015 in Puerto Rico.

