Portugal’s president dissolves parliament and calls an early election after prime minister quit

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa has announced he’s dissolving the nation’s parliament and calling an early election two days after Prime Minister António Costa resigned with his government tainted by a corruption scandal. Rebelo de Sousa said the new election would be on March 10. Costa has led Portugal since 2015 and won a landslide election just last year. But he stepped down immediately after Portugal was rocked by a major police raid on Tuesday as part of a corruption investigation that included the arrest of his chief of staff along with four other people and one of his minister’s being named as a suspect.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.