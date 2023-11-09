North Carolina woman and her dad get additional jail time in the beating death of her Irish husband

LEXINGTON, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina judge has sentenced the wife of an Irish businessman and her father to additional prison time after their pleas to voluntary manslaughter in her husband’s 2015 beating death. News outlets report that Molly Corbett and Thomas Martens were sentenced Wednesday to 51 to 74 months in prison. Their attorneys say each will serve only seven months behind bars, thanks to good behavior sentencing reduction earned during the 44 months they’ve already served. Each was previously sentenced from 20 to 25 years. Last week, Corbett pleaded no contest and her father pleaded guilty, two years after their 2017 second-degree murder convictions were reversed. Corbett’s husband, Jason Corbett, died at their home in 2015.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.