Protesters stage sit-in at New York Times headquarters to call for cease-fire in Gaza

NEW YORK (AP) — Pro-Palestinian demonstrators have occupied the lobby of The New York Times to demand an immediate cease-fire in Gaza. They also accused the media of portraying a bias toward Israel in war coverage. The sit-in lasted for more than an hour Thursday. It was led by a group of media workers calling themselves “Writers Bloc.” Participants gathered the building’s atrium for more than an hour. They read off the names of those killed in Gaza. The sit-in follows several actions at high-profile New York locations in recent weeks. An email sent to New York Times staffers by the publication’s head of corporate security has described the protest as “peaceful.”

