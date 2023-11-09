Man sentenced to life for fatally shooting 2 Dallas hospital workers after his girlfriend gave birth

DALLAS (AP) — A man has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of fatally shooting two workers at a Dallas hospital last year as he argued with his girlfriend, who had just given birth to their child. Thirty-one-year-old Nestor Hernandez was found guilty of capital murder Thursday in the October 2022 shooting deaths of 45-year-old Jacqueline Pokuaa and 63-year-old Katie Annette Flowers at Methodist Dallas Medical Center. Pokuaa was a social worker, and Flowers was a nurse. During the trial, Hernandez acknowledged shooting the two women but said it was an accident. He received an automatic sentenced of life without the possibility of parole.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.