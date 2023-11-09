Kenya says it won’t deploy police to fight gangs in Haiti until they receive training and funding

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya says it won’t deploy its police officers to Haiti until all conditions on training and funding are met in line with last month’s approval from the U.N Security Council to give the eastern African country command of a multinational mission to fight violent gangs. Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said Thursday that U.N. member states are securing resources and have identified how funds will be mobilized and made available to Kenya for the mission. It was not immediately clear when the forces would be fully trained and funded to allow for deployment. Meanwhile, Haiti is reporting a fresh round of gang-related killings and kidnappings as it awaits help.

By EMMANUEL IGUNZA and DÁNICA COTO Associated Press

