French far-right leader Marine Le Pen raises a storm over her plan to march against antisemitism

PARIS (AP) — French far-right leader Marine Le Pen has set off a cacophony of criticism over her plans to attend a weekend march to protest rising antisemitism in France. Critics say her party has failed to shake its antisemitic heritage despite newfound political legitimacy. Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, numerous political parties and citizens are to attend the Sunday march. Le Pen has said that she and her National Rally party also will be there, though government spokesman Olivier Veran said Wednesday that her party “does not have a place” at the march.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.