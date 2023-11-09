Former New York comptroller Alan Hevesi, tarnished by public scandals, dies at 83

NEW YORK (AP) — Former New York state comptroller Alan Hevesi has died. He was 83. The longtime elected official from New York City resigned as comptroller amid one scandal and later served prison time for another involving influence-peddling. A release from his family said he passed away peacefully Thursday surrounded by his children and loved ones. Though his two-part downfall made him a symbol of corruption in New York politics, he was a respected state lawmaker for much of his career. He pleaded guilty to a felony corruption charge in October 2010 after an influence-peddling investigation.

