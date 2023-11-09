Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin won’t seek reelection, giving GOP a key pickup opportunity

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he won’t seek reelection in 2024, giving Republicans a prime opportunity to gain a seat in the heavily GOP state. West Virginia politicians are thanking him for his many years of service. Manchin’s colleague Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito says she has enjoyed serving alongside the state’s senior senator and looks forward to continuing their friendship. Republican Gov. Jim Justice says he and Manchin “have not always agreed on policy and politics” but he respects Manchin. Justice is among the Republican challengers who already had been clamoring for the Senate seat long before Manchin’s Thursday announcement.

By JOHN RABY and LEAH WILLINGHAM Associated Press

