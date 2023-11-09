College student hit by stray bullet dies. Suspect was released earlier for intellectual disability

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee college student who was hit by a stray bullet while walking near campus has died. Metro Nashville Police said on social media Thursday morning that 18-year-old Jillian Ludwig died overnight. She was a New Jersey native majoring in music business at Belmont University. Shaquille Taylor is charged in the shooting. Taylor faced several felony charges in 2021 after he was accused of shooting at a female driver while the woman’s two children were in the back seat. However, because the 29-year-old is intellectually disabled, doctors testified that he was incompetent to stand trial and the charges had to be dismissed. He also did not qualify for involuntary commitment in a mental health institution. That meant he was simply released.

