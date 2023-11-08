Turkish high court upholds disputed disinformation law. The opposition wanted it annuled

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkey’s highest court has upheld a controversial media law that mandates prison terms for people deemed to be spreading “disinformation.” The legislation, approved last year, calls for three years in prison for journalists or social media users convicted of spreading false news. The opposition had sought its annulment arguing it would be used to crackdown on freedoms and silence government critics. The Constitutional Court on Wednesday rejected the opposition’s petition for its annulment by a majority vote. Last week, a prominent investigative journalist was arrested under the law. He has since been released pending the outcome of his trial.

