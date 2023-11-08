The family of a Palestinian activist jailed for incitement says young woman’s account was hacked

JERUSALEM (AP) — The family of a prominent Palestinian activist is fighting Israel’s arrest of the young woman, saying she is being punished for an online post she didn’t write. Israeli authorities arrested Ahed Tamimi this week on charges of incitement to terrorism. Israeli authorities say Tamimi posted on Instagram that Palestinians in the West Bank would “slaughter” Israelis, “drink [their] blood and eat [their] skulls.” But Tamimi’s mother says her daughter’s account was hacked. The case has ignited a maelstrom of criticism over a renewed Israeli crackdown on Palestinian online speech since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.