Mount St. Helens records more than 400 earthquakes since mid-July, but no signs of imminent eruption
VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — More than 400 earthquakes have been detected beneath Washington’s Mount St. Helens in recent months, though there are no signs of imminent eruption. That’s according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency reports that most quakes between July and October were less than magnitude 1.0 and too small to be felt at the surface. The Columbian newspaper reports that from late August to early September, scientists observed up to 50 earthquakes a week. That compares to an average of 11 earthquakes per month since 2008. While swarms of earthquakes occurred in the late 1980s and early 1990s, none directly led to eruptions. Fifty-seven people died when Mount St. Helens erupted in 1980.