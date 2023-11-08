Wins in local races will disrupt Michigan, Pennsylvania Democrats’ full control of state government

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan and Pennsylvania will emerge from the Tuesday election with House legislative chambers evenly split between Republicans and Democrats in yet another sign of how narrowly divided the two swing states have become. The change will be at least temporary after House members in the states were elected to other offices. Michigan Democrats who have controlled the governor’s office and slim majorities in both legislative chambers will lose their full control after two state representatives won mayoral races. It will put the chamber in a 54-54 deadlock. Democrats who have clung to a one-seat majority in the Pennsylvania House will soon see the chamber return to a 101-101 tie after a suburban Philadelphia incumbent was elected district judge.

By JOEY CAPPELLETTI and BROOKE SCHULTZ Associated Press

