Liberal and moderate candidates take control of school boards in contentious races across US

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Liberal and moderate candidates have won seats in polarizing elections against social conservatives across the U.S. Candidates backed by Moms for Liberty and the 1776 Project, groups that question open discussions on race and sexuality, lost Tuesday in closely watched races in Iowa, Pennsylvania, Virginia and elsewhere. While school boards deal with nitty-gritty local issues, they have increasingly been at the center of battles over what to teach about race, gender and sexuality — and how to treat transgender students. Conservatives did fare well in school board races in Pennsylvania’s York County and Minnesota’s largest school district and suburban Houston.

By BROOKE SCHULTZ and GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.