Judging from the level of complaints, air travel is getting worse

Complaints about air travel are soaring. The U.S. Transportation Department said Wednesday that consumer complaints about airlines nearly doubled in the first three months of this year, compared with the same period last year, and kept rising in April and May. Those are the latest figures from the government. The Transportation Department said information about complaints has been delayed because there are just so many of them to process.

