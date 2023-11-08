Governors call for more funds to secure places of worship as threats toward Jews and Muslims rise

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Democratic governors across the country are sending a joint letter to leaders in Congress calling for additional funds for security at places of worship. The call comes as concerns rise over potential threats against Jewish and Muslim communities motivated by the Israel-Hamas war. Other national leaders, including President Joe Biden, have also asked for funds to be increased to the federal Nonprofit Security Grant Program. The program is set to give $305 million this year to nonprofits to help secure their facilities against potential attacks. The letter was led by Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and signed by 10 other governors.

