Gavin Rossdale celebrates 3 decades of Bush songs with a greatest hits album, ‘Loaded’

NEW YORK (AP) — Putting together a collection of Bush’s greatest hits was relatively easy. Convincing frontman Gavin Rossdale to do it was harder. He thought it sounded like a farewell. Rossdale relented and that’s why we have “Loaded: The Greatest Hits 1994-2023,” a 21-song set that includes such Bush classics as “Glycerine,” “Machinehead,” “Comedown” and “Everything Zen.” The collection includes hits from each of the band’s nine studio albums, as well as a cover of the Beatles’ “Come Together.” Rossdale’s manager requested one new song to try to sum up the collection, and the band responded with “Nowhere To Go But Everywhere,” a thoughtful lookback.

