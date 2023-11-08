Brazil police say they foiled a terror plot and arrested two suspects

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — The Federal Police in Brazil say they’ve foiled a terror plot and arrested two people in Sao Paulo state. An official with information about the plot says that the two suspects were recruited and financed by the Lebanese militia Hezbollah. The official spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak publicly. The official says they planned to target buildings tied to the Jewish community. Police also executed 11 search warrants in Sao Paulo, Minas Gerais and the Federal District that were aimed at obtaining proof of possible recruitment of Brazilians for carrying out extremist acts in the country. Police say they are targeting both recruits and recruiters.

