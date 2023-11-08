Putin calls for closer Russia-China cooperation on military satellites and prospective weapons

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has told a senior Chinese military official that Moscow and Beijing should expand their cooperation on military satellites and other prospective defense technologies. It was a statement that signaled increasingly close defense links between the allies. Putin spoke in televised remarks at the start of his meeting Wednesday with China’s second-ranking military official. Putin emphasized the importance of developing closer military links. He noted that cooperation in high-tech spheres now takes priority. Beijing declared last year that it had a “no-limits” friendship with Russia. China has denounced Western sanctions against Moscow and accused NATO and Washington of provoking Russia’s military action in Ukraine.

