Millennial Money: 5 ways to get kids excited about investing

If you’ve sat your kids down to discuss Roth IRAs and compound interest, you might have been going about things the wrong way. Investing can seem dry and unapproachable, especially for kids, but the concept is amazing. In its most basic form, investing is money magically making more money. Learn how to talk to the kids in your life about investing, some practices that may help them get excited about the concept (such as paper trading), and strategies to make the most out of their money for years to come.

