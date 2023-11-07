Mexico Supreme Court justice resigns, but not because of criticism over his Taylor Swift fandom

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A Mexican Supreme Court justice who rose to fame after openly declaring himself a fan of pop star Taylor Swift has resigned. Justice Arturo Zaldívar said earlier this year he faced criticism for declaring himself a “Swiftie” in June. But in a resignation letter he posted Tuesday, he did not cite criticism of his musical tastes as a reason for resigning. Instead, Zaldívar said his “cycle had come to end” after 14 years of serving on Mexico’s highest court. He was one of three justices who regularly sided with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on rulings, but they are regularly outvoted by the court’s eight other justices.

